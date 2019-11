AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Thanksgiving is next week… and for lots of us, that’s really the start of the season of entertaining, welcoming friends and family into our homes.

That may create a sense of panic in some of you! And that’s why I love it when Michael Siewert is on the show.

He shows us ways to ease the stress of “having people over”- and I get the best ideas to take back to my home!