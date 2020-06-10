Jennie: Starting the conversation about race

"Leadership requires that we lean into discomfort because that is where the answers can be found." -Dr. Michael Perry

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Let’s all take a breath.

2020 has brought devastating death and disease, lockdowns and sheltering in place, protests and marches over racial injustice- some that turned into violent demonstrations and looting.

And there was a hurricane we about ignored.

So, take a breath and let’s talk.

It would be an understatement to say this has been a challenging couple of weeks for our country.

Announcing police reform legislation in the US Senate Tuesday, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said, in part, “We’re still wrestling with America’s original sin. We try to get better but… it’s perfectly clear we’re a long way from the finish line.”

The question now is, how do we move forward?

My first guest today has put a lot of thought into that, both as a leadership expert, and as a person of color… a black man in America who knows from experience how if feels to be judged first by the color of his skin.

This is a conversation I’m hesitant to approach, but I know Mike Perry and we respect each other personally and professionally. he was as eager as I was to begin the conversation about race… saying, “leadership requires that we lean into discomfort because that is where the answers can be found.”

Dr. Michael Perry is a clinical psychologist and president of Catalyst, Human Performance Experts. He facilitated a virtual seminar recently about having these difficult conversations and said was it would be a safe space for dialog, ideas and hope.

That really spoke to me.

I know a lot of you may be interested in talking with Michael Perry about facilitating a conversation at your workplace, or your church. His team at Catalyst is trained in team development and executive coaching, to help transform your organization and maximize your effectiveness.

You can reach him at (706) 862-1208 or email info@connectmovegrow.com