Jennie: SSVF helps veterans find affordable housing… and more

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)— Housing can be a very big issue for our veterans, as can homelessness. That’s where the Supportive Services for Veteran Families Program comes in.

It’s part of the CSRA Equal Opportunity Authority, Inc. which is located in the First Stop Village on the Kroc Center campus.

They help people like two-time combat veteran, Bobby Thomas, who ended up homeless after his 20+ years as an enlisted soldier.

“I got caught up on crack and it took me down on a dark road for 15 years and from there they got worse. Before I know it, I was hooked on crack and it would take all my money, everything I had. But by the grace of God, he saved me.”

Barbara Dawson is a community resource specialist with SSVF. She helped Bobby when he enrolled in the program.

“We were able to find housing for him. And Bobby was really, really cooperative. So, he was looking for a part-time job at the time, and we were able to refer him to Department of Labor, got him into the program, and found landlords that were willing to rent to him.”

Dr. Gale Levon Bell is the Landlord Outreach Specialist for the SSVF. She looks for landlords who would be a good fit for the program.

“Yes, and the good thing about the ones that we do currently have as partners, the blessing in it, is that they have been partners for a number of years. I’ve only been here for three years, but when they know other landlords that have rentals they always call and make me aware of that. So, I love it, I love doing it and look forward to when I can meet new landlords to tell, educate them about our program. And to also advocate on behalf of our participants. So, it’s very rewarding.”

Landlords: Contact Dr. Bell at 706. 564. 5017.

Veterans: Eligibility requirements include an honorable discharge status verified by the VA; must be at or below 50% area medium income; and must be able to keep up the house once you receive the assistance.

To learn more about the Support Services for Veteran Families program call 706.364.6548.

SYNOPSIS OF THE SUPPORTIVE SERVICES FOR VETERAN FAMILIES

▪ Program implemented by the US Veterans Administration, under the

Obama Administration

▪ First agency (CSRA-Economic Opportunity Authority, Inc.) in the state of

Georgia awarded Federal funding. Continues to serve as a trail blazer for

other agencies in Georgia

▪ Ninth year awarded Federal funding. Has served 958 participants

from 2011-2018… Prevention/321 Rapid Rehousing/638

SSVF PARTNERS: ForcesUnited and Goodwill