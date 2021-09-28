JENNIE: Recovery advocate and speaker Tim Hilton coming to Augusta October 9th

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– It’s being called “the pandemic within the pandemic.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, overdose deaths reached a record 93,000 last year, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. That’s a 30% increase from 2019.

To break down that number: an average of 250+ deaths each day, or roughly 11 overdose deaths every hour. Experts say stress brought on by the pandemic had some turning to drugs for the first time.

Nancy Godin is a registered nurse and the regional coordinator consultant for PAL, Parents of Addicted Loved Ones. She knows first hand the struggles that come with substance abuse- not just for the user but the whole family.

Seeing Tim Hilton’s presentation, “The Addicted Brain,” was a turning point in her life. It gave her the tools she needed to help her son, and ultimately led to a career change.

Hilton will be giving that presentation, and “A Spiritual Awakening,” at a big recovery event in Augusta October 9th.