Jennie: PAL offers support and education to parents of kids with addiction

"Our roles have to change when we have adult children, anyway... but when they're in addiction, it has to change even more." -Nancy Godin

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) provides hope and support through addiction education for parents dealing with an addicted child.

Nancy Godin is the PAL Southeast Regional lead. She found PAL when she discovered her youngest son was addicted to heroin.

“We’re coming out of a role of being a coach and being in the game and teaching them everything and every little play that they need to make to being on the sidelines and being their encourager and their cheerleader, when they’re doing things right and encouraging them to do things right. We have to treat them like an adult. That’s the only way that they’re gonna learn to act like an adult. And, to make those decisions and they have to learn how to face the consequences of their actions.”

PAL is a nationwide support group that offers addiction education as well as peer support through weekly meetings:

Augusta – Wednesday, 6:30-8:00pm, Stevens Creek Church

Martinez – Tuesday, 6:30pm at Christway Christian

Williston, SC – Thursday, 6:30-8:00pm, Williston Presbyterian Church.

Renowned recovery expert Tim Hilton will give a presentation, “The Addicted Brain” this Thursday (11/14) from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Christway Church in Martinez. For more information at 706.294.7819