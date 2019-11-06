Jennie: Karen White talks about her newest novel in the Tradd Street series

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Bestselling New York Times author, Karen White, has just released her latest book, The Christmas Spirits on Tradd Street.

I’ve always loved old houses. All of my books have an old house as a main character. And I thought, wouldn’t it be cool to have a character who sees dead people, and who deals with old houses? And of course Charleston, because Charleston is full of history and gorgeous architecture, old houses, and of course, plenty of ghosts.”

It’s the first time she’s written a book with a Christmas theme.

My editor said, “Would you consider doing that for Tradd Street? What’s Charleston like at Christmas?” I’m like, “Say no more! I’ve been there the week before and the weeks after. As if Charleston could be prettier, the way it dresses itself up for Christmas is extraordinary. There’s even a house on Meeting Street that puts a big Santa hat on the Victorian turret. It’s just gorgeous.”

The Christmas Spirits on Tradd Street is the sixth in White’s Tradd Street series.

“I always recommend that people start at the first book, The House on Tradd Street, because then we meet Melanie and she’s pretty much all on her own. Because it’s still a character driven book, the cast of characters grows and expands. Each book ends kind of on a cliffhanger. And this one, because there is another book, there are two things that are not quite resolved that will be resolved in the final book.”