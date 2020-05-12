Jennie: Hundreds of bus drivers making their way to Washington, DC for huge Rolling Rally

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Hundreds of professional bus drivers from all over the country are making their way to Washington, DC for a huge Rolling Rally Wednesday, May 13th.

Thousands of small family-owned business have been impacted by the shutdown, with some 36,000 buses sitting idle.

100,000 workers aren’t getting paid, but they have not been included in the government’s paycheck protection program and that’s why they’re rolling into DC, convoy-style.

Dustin Robinson has been driving for SC Coach for 5 years. He joins us now with more.