Jennie: How to be polite in the pandemic as social behavior changes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Sharon Schweitzer is an internationally recognized cross-cultural business expert, author and speaker.

She has more than 20 years of experience in 80+ countries as a corporate trainer and lawyer. She’s the founder of Access to Culture.

So, as what’s “socially acceptable” behavior is changing the question becomes, “How are we supposed to be polite in a pandemic?”… who better to turn to for advice than this international expert!

