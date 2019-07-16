Jennie: Greenbrier graduate spent two Thanksgivings marching in Macy’s Great American Band during parade

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)— Sam Sessions just graduated from Greenbrier High School in May— and he’s off to college in a few weeks. But he’s taking with him awesome memories of his time on the drum line… and being on national TV twice marching in that most famous of parades, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade!

Sam was selected to be part of the Macy’s Great American Marching Band, which honors America’s finest high school musicians. Students audition for the opportunity to fill one of the limited slots in the band.

Sam is heading to Auburn University this fall. He plans to major in chemical engineering… and play drums on the side!