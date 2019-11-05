Jennie: Greater Augusta Project for Literacy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– In 2009, Rotary International, and The Dollywood Foundation announced an international partnership to promote early childhood reading.

The Richmond and Columbia County Rotary Clubs jumped on board, and together formed The Greater Augusta Partnership for Literacy.

Books from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library are mailed on a monthly basis to children from birth to age five, in Richmond and Columbia Counties.

Pam Lightsey is a former district governor with Rotary.

“Locally we know that graduation rates aren’t exactly where we want them to be, as individuals, as business owners, as leaders in our community, we want to make sure that we have a literate workforce. And so the only way to do that is to make sure that our children in our school systems are graduating from high school at the top level.”

Once a child is registered, they get their first book in the mail, “The Little Engine That Could.” On their 5th birthday, when they graduate the program, their last book is “Look Out Kindergarten, Here We Come.” It helps them be excited about going to school and about learning.

“We all know that from birth to five, they’re forming all of that. Once they hit kindergarten, we have these little cell phones and these iPads and all these electronic devices that kids tend to tap. It’s interesting that some of the kindergarten teachers you talk to, some students don’t even know how to hold a book properly when they get to class.”

If you know of a business, organization or individual who would like to donate funds to support this gift to our children, donations can be sent to:

Greater Augusta Partnership for Literacy

P.O. Box 16454

Augusta, GA 30919

Nearly 128,000,000 books have been mailed to children around the world. To learn more about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and the Greater Augusta Project for Literacy, and to register a child, click here.