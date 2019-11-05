Jennie: Glamour & Grace Boudoir Photography

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– When you think boudoir photography, you may imagine something on the raunchy side, like those flyers all over the sidewalks in Las Vegas! But Marissa Kaubisch says she’ll change your mind.



The owner of Glamour & Grace Boudoir Photography says she loves seeing a woman’s renewed confidence in herself after a photo shoot where they have felt sexy and beautiful. And her goal is to empower women to love themselves at every size, stage, and age.



“Deep down, we want to feel that good. And so a lot of women, I think are just at that point where we’re tired of feeling like, oh you have to have this done to feel good, you have to achieve this to be worthy, all these different things.”



A session fee is normally $300 to book, but Kaubisch is offering “Jennie” show viewers a savings of $100. That covers the shoot itself, hair and makeup.

Kaubisch and her team will design the package that’s perfect for each client. Collections start around $900.

