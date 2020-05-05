Jennie: From an ambitious volunteer project to make masks to temperature checks at the gate, a military spouse describes life in the pandemic at a US base in South Korea

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– It started with a directive from the Secretary of Defense, requiring everyone on DOD property to wear face coverings when they couldn’t maintain 6 feet of social distance.

Leadership at Camp Humphreys in South Korea knew they had to act fast, and came up with an idea to boost morale and meet the need at the same time. An army spouse spearheaded the operation, called “Sew-Essential,” and rallied volunteers to help make 30,000 face masks for the community.

The post’s Arts and Crafts Center helped provide necessities, like sewing machines, fabric, elastic, and irons to get the project up and running.

Heather Schillinger and her husband, Mike, are from Florida but are currently stationed at Camp Humphreys, about 40 miles outside Soeul, South Korea. And though she’s far away, she’s close in spirit because heather and our “Jennie Show” director, Nikki Wilder, are first cousins.