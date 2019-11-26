Jennie: Fort Gordon Dinner Theatre presents mystery with holiday twist

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– You can add this to your list of fun holiday events in Augusta.

Fort Gordon Dinner Theatre’s latest production starts next weekend, Dec. 6th & 7th. It runs the following weekend on Dec. 13th, 14th & 15th.

The Game’s Afoot: or Holmes for the Holidays is set in December, 1936. William Gillette, creator of the very first Sherlock Holmes stage play is shot on stage during a performance. It is a hilarious “who done it.”

Steve Walpert is the director of the show, which he says has some thrills and laughs for everyone!

“There’s some legitimately thrilling and scary stuff that happens in that play, that’s momentary, but then the response to it and the way in which they solve the crime, or maybe crimes, is unique and very fun. Ken Ludwig is a terrific playwright, he wrote this play, and he’s really done a great job of weaving humor and thrills and lots of thunder and lightning through the entire show.”

“Gillette, who is the character that created Sherlock Holmes for the stage and screen, he was a great innovator for the stage, but also in his home, so he has like a remote controlled recording device, and he has a push button, voice activated announcement for his front door, and lots of other surprising things that add to the really intriguing nature of the show.”

Call 706.793.8552 to make your reservations.