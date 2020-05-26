Jennie: Endometriosis workbook and journal includes resources for women struggling with pain, treatment options and infertility

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Back in March, we produced a special show for Endometriosis Awareness Month.

We spoke with Samantha Bowick, a patient and author, who is using her own journey to help guide others through the complicated world of diagnosis and treatment.

The show never aired in this time slot because of impeachment hearings, and then pandemic special reports, so we’re bringing it to you now.

Endometriosis affects nearly 176 million women worldwide. The big question is, how do you know you have it? Endometriosis is a chronic, painful disease that’s often tricky to diagnose: the 3 main symptoms are painful periods, painful intercourse, and infertility.

If these symptoms sound familiar, pay attention!