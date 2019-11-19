Jennie: Elegant Bridals opens new store on Riverwatch Pky

"You'll have another car, you'll have another house, but you'll never have another bridal gown. It is such a special moment, and it is really all about the bride. Really, it's the only thing that's ALL about the bride. Each and every bride is just so individual and it's a unique experience!" -Jane ElLaissi

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Shopping for your wedding gown these days is a much bigger deal than it was 30 years ago when I “said yes” to the dress!

And television shows like TLC’s popular series, Say Yes to The Dress, have put bridal salons in the spotlight.

Those shows are fun to watch but my guest today doesn’t just watch, she lives it!

Jane ElLaissi has been helping brides “say yes to the dress” for 19 years now. She is the owner of Elegant Bridals, which has just moved into a lovely new location.

In November, ElLaissi moved her business from National Hills to Riverwatch Parkway, where she has 11,000sf of everything a bride could want!

Elegant Bridals has a motto: “Every Bride, Every Body, Every Budget.” Their goal is to ensure each bride has an unparalled personalized experience.

Consultants are trained to “speak and understand the language of the bride… and bring her vision for her wedding day into a reality.”

Elegant Bridals stocks a wide range of sizes, because Jane wants each bride to be able to dry on a dress, from the most petite to the more curvaceous, with gowns in store up to size 30.

ElLaissi carries more than bridal gowns: she has an additional studio with “social occasion” collections for bridesmaids, mother of the bride and flower girls. You’ll find debutante gowns, and gowns for evening wear and black tie events.

Elegant Bridals offers a large selection of accessories, as well.