Jennie: Elder Abuse Awareness

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– They are crimes against one of our most vulnerable populations. That’s why the Area Agency on Aging wants you to know that June 15 is Elder Abuse Awareness day.

In Georgia, elder abuse is considered a felony. The TEAS Team (Taking Elder Abuse Seriously) is made up of community agencies that work together to fight abuse through advocacy and education, including the CAVE (Crimes Against the Vulnerable and Elderly) Task Force.



Kathy Jones is the Elder Rights Coordinator for the CSRA Regional Commission, at the Area Agency on Aging.

She says there are seven types of abuse to watch for: “Physical, sexual, emotional, psychological, neglect, abandonment, financial abuse, and self-neglect. In those, we encourage you to be on the look out for suspicious activity whether it’s somebody who’s hesitant to talk to anyone.”

Jones says other suspicious signs to watch for include wearing long clothing in hot summer months… and abnormal financial activity.

Call 911 anytime you suspect harm. For more information about elder abuse resources, call the Area Agency on Aging at 706-210-2000.