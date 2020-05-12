Jennie: COVID and Sleep

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– I don’t know about you, but I don’t think I’ve slept well since our pre-pandemic days.

The anxiety associated with all this uncertainty is really affecting my sleep, and I’m not the only one.

Dr. Vaughn McCall is Chairman of the Department of Psychiatry at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University.

He says it’s unprecedented that we are experiencing a world-wide disruption that impacts the entire population the same way.

His concerns include interrupted schedules and lack of a daily routine. For instance, are you working from home and maybe stealing a nap here and there?

And what about drinking? Dr. McCall says there’s the potential for alcohol abuse as people may be drinking more than usual.

Be sure to click on the WEB EXTRA below to hear Dr. McCall discuss his proposed new research study to the impact of the COVID pandemic on healthcare professional and residents at Augusta University.

