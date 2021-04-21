JENNIE: Columbia County Spring Fair brings fun for all, and a special boost for Augusta’s Ronald McDonald House

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Augusta serves as the home away from home for people whose children are being treated at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

Across the US, there are more than 170 Ronald McDonald houses… 5 of them in Georgia.

Betts Murdison is the CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Augusta. Over the years, she has seen countless families served by RHMC and she oversaw the wonderful addition of the new house, practically on campus, at CHOG.

You can support the RMHC by donating online, dropping off frozen casseroles, fulfilling Wishlist Wednesday items on Amazon, and how about this– by going to the first Columbia County Spring Fair!

“This is our first one and we are so looking forward to it. It starts this Saturday and runs through Sunday, May 2nd- it’s at the fairgrounds where it always is every year- everything is the same, the same great rides, same great food, same fun- it’s just in the spring instead of the fall.”

The fair opens Tuesday-Friday at 7pm, noon on Saturday, and 1pm Sunday. It’s $7 to get in — but you can get in for free on Tuesday, just pick up your tickets at area McDonald’s.