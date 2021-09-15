JENNIE: Catching up with award winning singer/songwriter Terri Gibbs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Thank you for joining us for our first show in WJBF NewsChannel 6’s beautiful new studio at Television Park.

Today, we’re catching up with Terri Gibbs, an award winning singer and songwriter whose 1981 crossover hit, “Somebody’s Knockin'” will be stuck in your head for the rest of the day!

That debut album, of the same name, won her the Academy of Country Music’s Top New Female Vocalist award! She also won Country Music Association Horizon Award and was honored with two Grammy nominations.

Gibbs toured with a variety of country singers including George Jones and Tammy Wynette, and appeared on a show she loved to watch growing up, “Dick Clark’s American Bandstand!” A dream come true for her was playing the Grand Ole Opry.

Terri was born (prematurely, just over two pounds) in Miami, Florida but grew up in the Augusta area.

She graduated from Butler High School in 1972. She was “discovered” singing in the old Steak & Ale restaurant on Washington Road back in the late 1970’s. It’s a wonderful story that she shares in her new biography, “Somebody’s Knockin’- the Amazing Life of Terri Gibbs.”

You can catch Terri Gibbs in concert at 7:00pm on Friday, September, 24th at Bethesda Baptist Church. The church is located at 5793 Old Augusta Hwy. in Harlem. A love offering will be taken.