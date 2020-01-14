Jennie: Augusta Jr. Players upcoming production “Anne & Emmett”

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– The Augusta Jr. Players production, “Anne and Emmett” by Janet Langhart Cohen is comining up January 31 – February 2 at the ARC theatre.

It is a powerful about racial intolerance and hatred, directed by Augusta Jr. Players Artistic Director, Roy Lewis.

Executive and Artistic Director of the Augusta Players, Scott Siedl, joins me with a couple of cast members to tell us more about it.

Mary Charles Johnson plays Anne Frank, the 13-year-old Jewish girl whose diary provided a gripping perspective of the Holocaust.

Thomson High School’s Darrick Brown plays the role of Emmett Till, the 14-year old African-American boy whose brutal murder in Mississippi sparked the Modern American Civil Rights Movement.



The play opens with the Anne & Emmett talking about the cruelty they experienced during their lives. It is a powerful performance that helps us deal with the terrible reality extracting valuable lessons from their tragic lives.

For more information call 706-826-4707.

*At times the play is graphic with mature language.