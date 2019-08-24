Jennie and Dee are gold star ready with REAL ID

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – In about a year, the Transportation Safety Administration will only accept “REAL IDs” for people flying from U-S airports.

These are IDs, and driver’s licenses, that fit increased security standards established after 9/11.

A gold, or black, star means you have a “REAL ID” and can get through TSA.

Contact the local Department of Motor Vehicles if your ID or driver’s license does not have a gold or black star.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 anchors Jennie Montgomery and Dee Griffin checked their licenses while on-air and were pleasantly surprised to see the gold star.