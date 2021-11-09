Jenkins County schools closed Wednesday

JENKINS COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Jenkins County schools will be closed again on Wednesday as the GBI and Sheriff’s Department continue to investigate emails sent to teachers and students threatening to shoot up or bomb the schools.

Superintendent Tara Cooper released the following statement,

I have been communicating with our Sheriff’s Department and the GBI today as they have continued the investigation regarding the threatening emails. They have conducted interviews, are currently tracing phones, and are continually working on finding who is responsible for the emails. As of right now, however, law enforcement has not apprehended a suspect.

This situation is not one we have ever faced, but per the usual when any situation involves the safety of our staff and students, we will err on the side of caution and remain closed tomorrow.

We will meet with our local law enforcement and the GBI in the morning to determine next steps in returning to school safely. All indications I have gotten in this evening’s report are that they are “very close.” My earnest hope is that the end of this situation is near.

Thank you to our community and parents for understanding the precautions we have taken to keep us all safe at school.

Tara Cooper