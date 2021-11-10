Jenkins County schools closed through Friday

JENKINS COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Jenkins County schools are closed through the end of the week as law enforcement teams continue working to identify the device used to send threatening emails to teachers and students.

Superintendent Tara Cooper released the following statement,

Unfortunately, the law enforcement teams working on our case have not yet been able to identify the device used for the emails. Multiple devices were used from the same IP address.

This is disappointing.

However, law enforcement will not stop collecting information that will lead to the culprit.

At this point, we will remain closed through Friday. This decision provides more time for all of the law entities involved to work, but also provides time for us, here at JCSS, to work on a safety plan with additional equipment and safety measures in place.

I sincerely hope that anyone in this community that has knowledge about this incident will report it to the authorities.

Another update will be shared after we all meet again on Friday afternoon.

Tara Cooper