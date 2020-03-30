Jeff’s Sewing and Vacuum giving away free masks to medical personnel

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Jeff’s Sewing and Vacuum workers have been busy making masks for hospitals, nursing homes, nurses, etc.
These masks are free to anyone who asks for one. Give them a call at (706) 863-0090 .
