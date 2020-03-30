Jeff’s Sewing and Vacuum giving away free masks to medical personnel

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) --- Several local governments are calling the shots on how they can keep people safe from the COVID-19 outbreak. Many cities and counties are implementing mandates to close non-essential businesses, and now you can put Waynesboro on that list.

"We're doing this for the safety of the people," explained Mayor Gregory Carswell. "It's not because we want to impose and ticket someone. We just want you to be safe, and we are thinking about the well being of the citizens."