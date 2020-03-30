Live Now
#LIVE | NewsChannel 6 Evening News streaming NOW

Jeff’s Sewing and Vacuum giving away free masks to medical personnel

CSRA News
Posted: / Updated:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Jeff’s Sewing and Vacuum workers have been busy making masks for hospitals, nursing homes, nurses, etc.

These masks are free to anyone who asks for one. Give them a call at (706) 863-0090 .

LATEST NEWS STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending Stories