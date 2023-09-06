JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Another school system has decided to cancel its homecoming tailgating activities.

The Jefferson County School System sent out a notice on Wednesday informing the public that the 2023 Jefferson County Homecoming Tailgating has been cancelled.

According to the letter, it states that “out of the spirit of safety and concern for our students and community,” officials “feel that it is best to cancel the tailgating at Warrior Stadium.”

The entire letter is available below: