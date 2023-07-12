JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Students at Jefferson County High School will now be required to place their cell phones in a “cell phone holder” during class for this upcoming school year.

In a document posted by the school’s Facebook page this week, cell phones and personal electronic devices will be held near the teacher’s desk for a duration of class period. Charging of these devices will also not be permitted during class time.

Students are, however, allowed to access their phones during emergencies and transitions between classes.

The statement reads: “If an emergency occurs and cell phone usage is required, use during the designated time/place or report to the office during a scheduled class change.”

Two of the allotted times and places the school lists as being acceptable to use electronic devices are prior to the 8:25 a.m. bell and during lunch the cafeteria.

Jefferson County High School also outlined consequences of in-school suspension if a student chooses to resist complying with the policy, and parents would be contacted after an offense. After three offenses, the student would face out-of-school suspension and/or consequences from the school board.

“JCHS has sufficient technology that will be provided to students if required for learning,” the statement said.

