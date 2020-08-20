Jefferson County deputy resigns after a controversial social media post comes to light

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WJBF) – Part-time Jefferson County deputy, Carl Morrison, resigned following questioning by authorities about a Facebook post he wrote on his personal page, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The post that was published Monday urged people not to watch the Democratic National Covention.

“He talking about lock and load, that’s just dead wrong. I don’t even know how to think about that one,” said Willie Thomas.

Tuesday, a complaint was sent to the Sheriff’s Office.

While Thomas didn’t send the complaint, he said cooler heads prevail. “I wouldn’t have said it’s time to lock and load. I wouldn’t have said that. I would’ve just went home and pouted to myself.”

Morrison resigned as a sheriff’s deputy also on Tuesday. On his Facebook page, he accused a Louisville City Councilmember of filing the complaint. Here’s an excerpt.

This is the post Morrison referred to.



“You can’t say something nice, don’t say nothing. Keep it to yourself,” said Thomas.

A captain with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said since Morrison resigned, an investigation into whether he violated agency policies isn’t going to happen. A meeting between the accused councilmember and the Sheriff is in the works.