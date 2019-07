JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A couple is behind bars in Jefferson County, after pleading guilty to producing and sharing child pornography.

33-year-old Charles Powell and 25-year-old Carrie Minton both admit to sending explicit photos of a 5-month-old girl.

They also pled guilty to planning to sexually exploit an 8-year-old girl.

The suspects face up to 30 years in prison.