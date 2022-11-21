AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Many of those planning to see a concert Friday night at the James Brown Arena were back at the box office Monday.

‘They say I’ll be getting a refund in 7 to 10 days,” said Linda, who did not want to give her last name.

The James Brown Arena is making refunds because it canceled Friday’s concert due to the death of an employee following a gas leak. The coroner identified the victim as 66-year-old Rex Broadwater.

Those attending the show say they could see something was wrong.

“I could see the smoke when we came in, you could see it, didn’t know what it was, there wasn’t a lot of smoke, enough to know there was something going on,” said Rufus Gates.

The Coliseum Authority is not commenting on what happened and Augusta city leaders are awaiting answers.

“The Coliseum Authority, I’m sure is going its due diligence to look through these things, there’s an autopsy that’s taken place, I’m sure that’s at the forefront of what was the cause of the gentleman’s death,” said Augusta Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

Ticket buyers were getting refunds, but would they be comfortable coming back to the JBA in the future?

“I wouldn’t be comfortable, I wouldn’t, just because of the gas leak, maybe another one we don’t know,” said Shannon Murphy.

“I told my wife we’ve got to find another venue, not going back to this arena, I just don’t have confidence in the facility and what the facility can support, and being a safety issue like that, no,” said Gates.

The next scheduled show at the Arena is December 14 and as of now, that show will go on.