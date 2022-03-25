AUGUSTA, Georgia (WJBF) — 225 people gathered Thursday night at the Broad Street Hub in Downtown Augusta for an event known as High Water.

Organizers say the kick off fundraiser is for PROJECT HIGH WATER, which is a project to restore and paint the JB Whites Building water tower in downtown Augusta.

According to the press release, the current plans are for the rust to be removed and the tower, which hasn’t been in use since 1946, to be restored to full working condition.

Organizers say the tower will be painted an eye-catching yellow featuring Augusta artist Leonard “Porkchop” Zimmerman’s world famous smiling HAPPY Robot face on one side and on the other, the original building logo, a nod to the tower’s place in Augusta history.

According to officials with Project Happy Water, Thursday night’s event raised $11,000.

“We are honestly blown away by the number of people who showed up last night and generously donated to our project,” said Pierce Legeion, vice president and media relations for Project Happy Water. “Augustans never fail to get behind a cause they feel is worthy, and we are so honored to have the community’s support on this.”

The group is working to raise the $100,000 needed to transform the tower into a beacon of happiness and hope.

Organizers say the next event is a lunar eclipse paddle on the Savannah River, sponsored by Two Dudes and a Boat Kayak Rentals, Sunday, May 15th.

For more information or to donate online, click here.