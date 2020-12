AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — In-person sign-up registration for James Brown toy giveaway is happening Sunday.

It will take place at the JBA from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

In-person registration is for those who are elderly or do not have internet access.

The toy giveaway will be held 6 days before Christmas on Saturday, December 19 at 9 a.m. at the JBA parking lot.

Sunday is also the deadline for online registration.