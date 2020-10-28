James Brown Mural now complete in downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The unveiling of the James Brown mural is a reason for people across the two state to feel good.
The colorful mural is located on the corner of Broad Street and James Brown Boulevard. It’s called ‘The Spirit of Funk’ and shows how the Godfather of Soul progressed through his career.
His nicknames, accomplishments, and other messages representing James Brown are incorporated in the piece.
