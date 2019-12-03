James Brown mural moves forward

A proposed new mural for downtown Augusta has commissioners feeling good.

Local artist Brian Stewart presenting his plan to paint a large mural depicting the four decades of the God Father of Souls career on the side of a building at the corner of Broad and James Brown Boulevard.

Stewart predicts the mural will be a big attraction for visitors.

“James Brown is an icon from Augusta we have several tourists who come to town want to get their pictures taken with the statue this mural is going to be so big and magnificent people are going to get selfies. photographs of themselves its going to be awesome,” said Stewart.

Mayor Pro-Tem Sean Frantom requested a 5000 dollar contribution for the mural. however commissioners directed the administrator find the funding to -match- a 20 thousand dollar grant the Arts Council has applied for.