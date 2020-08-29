James Brown Family, Foundation issue statement on Chadwick Boseman’s death

FILE – In this Jan. 29, 2018 file photo, Chadwick Boseman, a cast member in “Black Panther,” poses at the premiere of the film in Los Angeles. Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, has died of cancer. His representative says Boseman died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 in Los Angeles after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — On behalf of the family of Godfather of Soul, Mr. James Brown and the James Brown Family Foundation, we send our deepest condolences to our brother in spirit Chadwick Boseman’s family and fans.

Boseman portrayed our father in the autobiography film “Get On Up” in 2014.

“We looked forward to working with Chadwick in the future to further our father’s legacy to document the ending of his life from where the movie left off,” officials from The James Brown Family Foundation said.

“We are at a lost of words at the moment. Chadwick did our dad justice in the film and it was a joy to work with him during our New York, Atlanta, and Augusta movie premiere of the film,” Deanna Brown Thomas and Dr. Yamma Brown, President and Vice-President of the foundation added.

We’re told the Brown family had an opportunity to spend a weekend with Boseman prior

to the completion of “Get On Up” to learn more about their dad and some of his

iconic moves and his distinctive voice.

In honor of Chadwick Boseman and his contributions to our family, we are happy

to announce an annual scholarship to one deserving student to continue his

legacy in arts and music education.