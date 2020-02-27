James Brown Boulevard reconstruction breaks ground

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The ground is now broken for the James Brown Boulevard reconstruction project. The project spans from Reynolds Street all the way to Laney Walker Boulevard.

Right now when you travel on James Brown Blvd., you’ll notice several patches on the road. Augusta Traffic Engineering along with a local company, Cranston Engineering Group, are planning to fix all of those bumps in the road and make the road more aesthetically pleasing.

“Today has been coming for a while. This is James Brown Boulevard. We got a lot of TIA projects coming and it’s going to change this whole area,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

Not only is the road being upgraded so will lighting and stormwater drainage. The Interim Assistant Director of Augusta Traffic Engineering, Anthony Taylor, told us James Brown Boulevard doesn’t flood as bad as other roads downtown but it is something that definitely needs improvement.

Taylor explained, “This is an 18-month project. We should begin after Masters around May for 18 months. It should be complete, let’s say September 2021. Somewhere around in there.”

During construction, some lanes will be closed.

“We may set up some detours in the different phasing of the construction. Especially around the Fenwick area where we’re going to be doing some major reconstruction of the roadway. Changing the elevation of the road so that area may be detoured when we get to that phase of construction,” said Taylor.

The reconstruction project is being funded by taxes from the Transportation Investment Act which was approved by voters in 2012.