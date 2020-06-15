James Brown Blvd. Project Phase 2 begins in hopes to enhance tourism

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Street improvements are coming to James Brown Blvd in downtown Augusta.

You can expect delays between Telfair St. And Laney Walker Blvd.

They’re working on phase two of this project, and there will be intermittent closures along the way.

The street is getting re-constructed and re-striped. They are going to add sidewalks, curbs, cross walks, and handicap ramps. This road will become more friendly to users other than those in cars. Businesses and the Judicial Center will have alternate access.

Assistant Director of Traffic Engineering for Richmond County, John Ussery, says, “all infrastructure eventually gets old and wears out, and we have to replace it. And so, not only will this project make the road look better, we’re actually re-building the road. So, the road itself will be good for another 20 to 30 years, and it will be able to serve the people of Augusta for decades to come.”

Not only are street improvements coming, but also this is the project where we’ll begin to see James Brown Record Albums decorated around the downtown area.

Businesses along this road will have continued access to their shop. The road will be reconstructed and re-striped. This will intermittent shutdowns along the way.

However, when the project is all done, the Development Authority hopes it will encourage people to come outside.

Executive Director of the Downtown Development Authority, Margaret Woodard, says, “I think people will park their cars when they get here and take advantage of the amenities. Walk around and look at the album covers, and there will be a walking tour associated with it. You’ll be able to download something on your phone and hear about the history of James Brown.”

The CVB is working with the Development Authority to hopefully have the album covers up by the end of the month.

This is a TIA project that will talk about 18 to 24 months.