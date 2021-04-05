James Brown block party gets commission support

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) The city of Augusta has said no to a lot of events during the course of this pandemic, but when it comes to a James Brown birthday bash in early May a majority of commissioners feel good about that.

Plans are in the works to celebrate the hardest working man in show business.

A James Brown birthday block party in front of his mural on James Brown Boulevard in May.

“It’s time to open it back up it’s time to get on with life and let it fall where it falls,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

The vote was six to four to hold the block party because there are still concerns about the pandemic.

“It’s been a long year with COVID and this event we will have some control over it so I think it’s a good idea,” said Commissioner Sammie Sias.

There we complaints because in March the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade was cancelled because of COVID, that’s was the reason Commissioner McKnight voted against the block party.

“When it comes to telling citizens in my district especially that we couldn’t have a St. Patrick’s parade I just think it’s double standards for me you know voting on that,” she said.

Though commissioners have said yes, there’s still a pandemic and the Sheriff’s Office must also sign off something some commissioners find puzzling.

“That seems to be big question that nobody has an answer to It came up the Sheriff had to sign off on it and he wasn’t going to sign off on it but the commission we voted to go ahead and do it,” said Commissioner Clarke.

Organizers say they expect to hear from the Sheriff’s Office on whether the event is a go on Tuesday.

Now Mayor Pro-Tem Bobby Williams saying he will bring a proposal to hold celebration parades for the three high school sports teams that won state championships Commissioner McKnight saying she could support that proposal, in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.