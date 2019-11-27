James Brown art expansion could be aided by grant

Commissioners Tuesday will debate the request to put up five thousand dollars to contribute to the James Brown mural, however the mural maybe just one step to bring more James Brown art to the area.

The cyclists could be riding off this wall to be replaced by a mural on honoring the career of James Brown

“I’m in support I think that’s going to be good but I think Augusta is missing a lot of money because we have not capitalized on his name,” said Commissioner James Brown.

A new James Brown mural would be an attraction downtown but it could be just the first step.

“We’re working on a James Brown Journey, a path reflecting on James Brown’s life here in Augusta, that would be a great first step of course,” said Brenda Durant of the Greater Augusta Arts Council.

City leaders are working on applying to the Bloomberg Foundation, which supplies grants to help fund street art in city’s across the country,and the plan, if successful, is to is put it use on James Brown Boulevard.

“It’s called Asphalt Art it’s actually street crossings four way crossings would have art as well,” said Durant.

“I think is something that will work when people come to Augusta to look at that one statue I sure if we had some other things about James Brown it would draw a lot of people,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

But the next step for commissioners is moving on the mural, but that could face some pushback

“The thing I’m wondering about is why doesn’t the Arts Council pay for that instead of us asking for an additional five thousand dollars to pay for it we’ll see,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

Mayor Hardie Davis who is pushing the Bloomberg art grant says he’s putting a team of stakeholders together to work on it however the Arts Council cautions that the Bloomberg Asphalt Art Grant will be very competitive in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.