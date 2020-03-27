Jaime Harrison running against long-time Senator Lindsey Graham

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) — Filing to run for office in South Carolina is continuing even as more of the state closes during the coronavirus pandemic. Jaime Harrison is adding his name to the ring. He challenging longtime Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham in the fall.

“So you would say that South Carolinians are vulnerable at this point,” Shawn asked Jaime Harrison. “Very vulnerable,” he said.

It’s that vulnerability that made Jaime Harrison want to throw his hat in the race. “We need to focus on what we can do for the people of South Carolina,” he added.

Harrison served as the chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party and Associate Chairman of the Democratic National Committee. His team, taking his messages of restoring hope and working to improve the lives of South Carolina across the state. The coronavirus now causing them to do so virtually.

“Actually having a member of Congress listen to them to be an aid in the system in addressing those particular issues. So what we’ve had to do now is because of the virus, is we took down all of those public events and public fundraisers and now we have gone about digital. “

Of top concerns for the democrat from Orangeburg is rural healthcare and insurance. He feels that current leadership isn’t addressing those needs. “Over 200,000 would have qualified and had health insurance right now. Republicans and folks like Lindsey Graham need to expand, mitigate expansion here in the state.”

The House approved the historic $2 trillion stimulus package that passed the Senate earlier this week. That bill now goes to President Donald Trump for his signature to help in the fight against COVID-19. Harrison is encouraged by the legislation but feels too many who need help right now aren’t getting it.

He added that South Carolinians will not get that from him. “We will have someone who will fight for them each day and every night because that’s what you need. That’s what you send to Washington D.C. somebody who’s going to work and fight for you, not Washington D.C. political games,” he said.

Harrison says that his next town hall will be focused on the economic impact the coronavirus is having in South Carolina.

To find out where it will be held, either virtually or in person, you can check out JaimeHarrison.com.