AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A Jackson, S.C. man has been arrested after a shooting incident that happened on Monday, December 25th.

According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shots fired call around 5:39 P.M. on Plantation Road.

Authorities say when they arrived, they found an unresponsive Black man with apparent gunshot wounds to the body.

Deputies say they provided immediate aid to the victim until Aiken County EMS arrived; however, according to authorities, the victim was later pronounced dead on the scene.

According to authorities, the alleged gunman, Jean Pierre Washington, 26, was identified by witnesses and taken into custody immediately.

Authorities say it was reported that the shooting incident resulted from an argument between the victim and Washington.

According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, Washington was taken to the Aiken County Detention Center where he is expected to be charged with Manslaughter and Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is assisting with this investigation.