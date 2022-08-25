AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – JACKASS star, stand-up comedian, and New York Times best-selling

author, Steve-O, is making his way to Augusta.

Steve-O is bringing his comedy show, “The Bucket List Tour” to the Bell Auditorium on December 9th.

The show will have Steve-O’s special brand of stand up comedy, while showing videos of stunts that he’s performed.

The show is not for kids or the feint of heart, as it contains graphic footage, sexually explicit content, nudity, self-inflicted violence, & drug use.

Tickets start for $35 and are on sale now at AECtix.com, or the SRP Box Office at James Brown Arena.