J. Michael Sherman, a pastor and now published author, has a passion for spreading the gospel when it comes to God’s love, and now, Sherman is expanding his reach in sharing that message with his new book, The Ministry of Christ: Forgiveness and Oneness.

Sherman sits down with WJBF Digital about the inspiration and challenges of his first publication, and why sharing this message of God’s love is so important.

Thank you for being with us here on WJBF Digital. Now, if you don’t mind, please tell us a little bit about yourself.

I’ve been here in Augusta, Georgia for the last 13 years, pastoring a church here in the area and doing nonprofit work. I’m a father. I’m a husband. Outside of that, I just do what I do trying to make my impact with this generation of reformers, thinkers, and go-getters.

Now, you have a new book, The Ministry of Christ: Forgiveness and Oneness. Can you tell us a little bit about the book?

It’s a devotion. I’m so excited about the opportunity to have published this devotional, and we’re looking forward to the opportunity to do more in this series. This devotional came on the back side of some pretty significant experiences in my life, and “this devotional as a result of that experience.” In that time, I discovered that I’d been so acquainted with my experience within my Christian faith, with my experience within my Christian church, that I might have fallen out of touch with my relationship with God. I might have begun to miss the message. And over these five days, I got in touch with some things that I feel like really connected me again with the greater motive and the greater mission, which took me out of a seat of judgment and took me out of a scene of condemnation. The encouragement in this book is to move the reader through a similar journey, where they could rediscover what their Christian faith is really about and perhaps use it in a very practical way to really, really help make a difference in someone’s life.

What exactly inspired or who inspired you to write this devotional?

Well, I have to give a lot of credit to my wife for encouraging me to speak out more to get my story out more in different ways. Also, a wonderful lady came to me and just kind of picked up on the fact that I’ve been holding back on a particular read and just nudged me in that direction. So that was my inspiration to go ahead and get the message, but the experience itself is really what prompted me to tell the story.

When people read the devotional or read the book, what message do you want them to get out of it? What do you hope that they pick up from it?

Number one, forgiveness. Forgiveness of whatever tremendous, horrendous experience that we’ve had. Forgiveness of self in those instances. And oftentimes, forgiveness necessary for those who may have victimized us or hurt us or inflicted pain upon us. And it’s not to suggest that it’s an easy journey, but the takes are moving people towards that and maybe gracefully giving them step one and step two that they could follow to come to that place of self-forgiveness and accepting the forgiveness of the Father. Secondly, one where they could feel that their relationship is restored. Because when you are going through hurt and shame and condemnation and your soul is blighted, often the response is hiding from your Creator. And so, the hope is that this will also restore that fellowship and cause us to lean in a little bit more to that relationship. Unashamedly lean in for I believe our Father loves us.

How was the process for you? And I know a lot of times for first time authors, the process of publishing a book can be a little daunting. Now, how was that for you putting this out?

It was a little challenging for me, mostly because I had so many fears of the unknown. I held myself back. I got to certain critical points where I thought I had said all that I could say, and the editor sent back revisions and said, “Hey, what do you mean here? Be a little bit clearer there.” And I was frustrated with that process, trying to find better ways to communicate what I was trying to say. It definitely created some challenges for me, but I would say most of the challenges for me as a new author were internal. And so, accomplishing this read freed me internally, and it kind of taught me some things about myself. Otherwise, the process itself was relatively easy. I would say within six months or so, I certainly could have had everything done and maybe within that first year could have had it published and distributed, but it took me more like two and a half [years]. And that was because I had personal hang-ups and challenges and just kind of working through some things within myself that this read actually helped me break through.

As a first-time published author, what advice would you give to someone who wants to put out a book?

Spend some time for sure determining if being a published author or using a publication company is the route for you. There are a lot of authors who choose to self-publish. I chose to go the publishing company route so that I could have, first of all, the learning experience associated with the industry. Secondly, so that I would have the access to distribution and so on. It’s kind of in a one stop shop as opposed to having to source it myself as a self-published author. So, I would encourage anyone who’s interested in that journey to just do your research, make sure you discover what is the best route for you, and spend some time with your publishing company to ensure that they can provide the services you want them to provide.

Now, if anyone wants to do a copy of your book, The Ministry of Christ: Forgiveness and Oneness, how can do they do so?

Go to jmichaelsherman.com, and you can click on the links associated with the book there. I think right now because it’s still my newest work, it is at the top of the list on what we’re doing there on the website. So, if you click on order here, it will take you right to our Amazon link. It’s also in Barnes and Noble, and it’s at my publishing company: Trilogy Publishing Company. And so yeah, those are the ways that you can get it right now. And of course, you can always just inbox us or email us, and you can buy a copy directly from me.

If people want to continue to follow your journey and what you have going on, how can they do so?

You can follow me on almost any of my social media handles by J. Michael Sherman Online, and you’ll find me there in ministry, all of my community endeavors, and so on. I’m very accessible, so, if you reach out to me, let me know by saying, “Hey, I saw you on TV or I saw you in the community.” I try to respond. Sometimes we can’t respond as immediately as people would like us, but my team and I are pretty good with getting those responses out and letting people know that we see them, and we’re happy to interact and connect.