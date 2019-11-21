J.D. Paugh Foundation plans to help Investigator Ridley’s family

As the family of Investigator Ridley faces this loss, a local group stands ready to help.

A group that is there for families of local law enforcement as they work to navigate this emotional time. That organization named after another Richmond County Officer killed in the line of duty: J.D. Paugh.

J.D. Paugh Foundation Member, Nicole Cardenaz, says, “the words you can never find, because that’s your family and there’s nothing we can really say except we are here for you. If you need to reach out we are here.”

Just as the J.D. Paugh Foundation helped other families mourning the loss of an officer, they have already reached out to Investigator Cecil Ridley’s.

“We’re there for the families and being a wife of a police officer, we really need that. And it’s a security peace for us as well knowing somebody is there for us,” says Cardenaz.

They have two events through out the year, one in April and one in August, to help raise the money.

“We normally help out with pieces of the funeral. You know, flower cost. Whatever they’re in need of at this time is where we try to help,” says Cardenaz.

Although the family hasn’t told them what they need help with yet, Cardenaz’s husband, the president of the foundation, personally knew Investigator Ridley.

“He’s a very good sweet person and he was there for the community. He was a big part of the community. And he sacrificed himself for us. For people he doesn’t even know, and that means a lot,” says Cardenaz.

As for the families they helped in the past, it’s their satisfaction that keeps Cardenaz and the board members to do their part.

“They are very appreciative. I mean, we get letters, emails coming from everywhere just to know how appreciative these families are. They’re just very appreciative of what we do and that means a lot to us,” says Cardenaz.

If you would like to donate money or help out in any way you can, click HERE.