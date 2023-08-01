McDUFFIE COUNTY (WJBF)- Megan Ebenroth parents say she lived life to the fullest, and they want to keep the memories of her alive.

“It’s been surreal it’s still very hard to grasped that something this traumatic could happen to my 17 year old baby,” said Chrissy Ebenroth, Mother

Megan Ebenroth’s parents still trying to process what happened to their child. They say she went swimming with friends at a lake in Amity Park.

Ebenroth died from what doctors say is a rare brain infection caused by an amoeba. The organism is found in soil, and warm freshwater lakes, and rivers .

“It’s not something you can prepare for at all – they thought it was a regular kind of meningitis but it was the one you know there is no cure for apparently,” said Steven Ebenroth, Father.

She was a straight A student, graduated early from Thomson High School, and was planning to attend the University of Georgia.

“She was a teenage girl, she loved to sing Taylor swift and just dance, she worked, she like to spend money, she loved her Starbucks and Chick-Fil-A, she was just happy,” said Chrissy Ebenroth.

Ebenroth was known as an outgoing teenager who just loved people.

“She was especially kind to those who needed someone to be kind to them and I loved that about her. Megan knew every single day that she was loved we told her every single day that she was loved and every single day she told us to loved us,” said Chrissy Ebenroth.

“I don’t know it’s just hard we’re just heartbroken and pray for us” said Steven Ebenroth.

They also say they don’t won’t anyone to be concerned about swimming in lakes but they hope people will be more cautious. T

hey are still doing research with health professionals to make others aware of this disease.