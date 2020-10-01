“It’s Spooky To Be Hungry” fundraiser is back in full swing

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Golden Harvest’s biggest annual fundraiser is back and just in time for spooky season. “It’s Spooky To Be Hungry” is in full swing today to scare the hunger away.

Say goodbye to the orange bags that collected non-perishables and say hello to these orange door hangers. You might see them around town or in your own neighborhood, there’s a list on the back to tell you how to donate.

Because of the pandemic Golden Harvest is going virtual for fundraising this year. You have the option to donate online, send money through the mail or drop off non perishables to select locations on October 24th. For a list of locations, CLICK HERE.

Volunteer and Spooky Coordinator, Ann Malay, says, “the nice thing about doing a virtual food drive online is that you can send that link, you can send your team name via text message, via email, and share on social media. Every dollar raised provides three meals, and with our buying power we can really help these families in need.”

Representatives at Golden Harvest say that food insecurity has increased dramatically since the pandemic.

Volunteers say the phone lines have more than tripled in calls.

From furloughs, to lay offs, hunger does not discriminate. Just one dollar can provide 3 meals to different families.

“Since COVID started in March, we’ve seen a 41% increase in food insecurity. So, what that means for our community is we’ve seen a lot of families who have never needed the food bank before. So with our buying power, what we can really do to help these families is to raise these funds,” says Malay.

Neighborhoods and businesses have already started to scare the hunger away and raised thousands of dollars just leading up to October.