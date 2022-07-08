GROVETOWN, Ga, (WJBF) – We’re digging deeper into a case of elder abuse in Grovetown. A 74-year-old woman found living in a feces-infested home. Now both her daughter and granddaughter are in jail. It all started with a tip to code enforcement.

“It’s probably one of the worst things I’ve seen in 25 years,” said Grovetown Chief of Police, Jamie Kitchens.

At first glance, the home at 533 Jackson Street appears to be a nice one-story house in a quiet neighborhood, but according to reports from the Grovetown Chief of Police, the inside was nothing short of horrifying.

“Walls windows all had…the floors mainly obviously but it all had what we suspect to be both animal and human feces,” said Chief Kitchens.

Chief Kitchens says his agency removed more than 30 different animals from the home.

He says, “There were 24 dogs I believe and anywhere from six to ten cats, rabbits, some turtles and some snakes.”

According to the police report, neither the showers nor the toilets functioned properly. The only clean water inside the home was from the refrigerator dispenser. 74-year-old Rebecca Turner had been living there with her daughter 47-year-old daughter, Latisha Brighurst, and her granddaughter, 23-year-old Hannah Brighurst

Kitchens says, “These folks had excrements on their clothing and walked out and talked to us like it was just another day.”

Turner was found with feces in her hair and cuts and scrapes on her arms from the animals in her home. Chief Kitchens says she was disabled and relied on her family to take care of her. Even her wheelchair was covered in feces. Both her daughter and granddaughter were arrested and charged with felony neglect and misdemeanor cruelty to animals. Turner was hospitalized and will be placed in an adult care facility upon release.

“You just blowed my mind,” said Alexander Jackson.

Jackson lived across the street from the family. He said an older gentleman also stayed at the home but he hasn’t seem him in years. He also says that the home was once condemned. Chief Kitchens confirmed that law enforcement had to visit the home in the past because of calls from code enforcement.

“Have you ever smelled anything coming from over there?

“When they condemned it the first time, yes,” said Jackson.

“Describe it.”

“Awful.”

Another neighbor, who didn’t want to be identified, says he would see rats coming from the house

“The odor. And the first time it happened I was standing in my backyard and I saw mice. I lifted up a pallet and I saw mice run under my fence back over to their side,” said William Baker.

It’s important to notify law enforcement if you believe a friend or loved one is being abused.

Warning signs can include bruises, burns, withdrawal and excessive spending. The Area Agency on Aging provides services and resources for people who may need help. Call 706-210-2018 for more information.

Pictured below are some of the more than two dozen dogs, cats and reptiles removed from the home. Several have already been adopted. The animals were signed over by the owners to animal services, according to the spokesperson for Columbia County government, and all animals turned over to them have been cleaned, vaccinated, and given rabies shots and put up for adoption through the Columbia County Animal Services.

The animals placed in the care of county animal services included 25 dogs, two cats, one turtle, one rabbit, two lovebirds, and four snakes.

Of those, the turtle, rabbit, lovebirds, snakes, and five of the dogs have already been adopted.