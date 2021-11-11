It’s Morphin’ Time; Power Ranger, Jason David Frank visits fans in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Power Rangers fans of all ages lined up at Top Dog Comics‘ new location to meet their hero, Power Ranger, Jason David Frank.

“Honestly, I’m truly blessed right now. Like, my homies over here on the side told me about it. I didn’t even know and she said we have to go,” said Power Ranger fan, Shadow.

“What an honor, not only for him to choose this city but to choose us within the city, we couldn’t ask for something better, it was very cool,” said Chris Galloway, owner of Top Dog Comics.

Frank is visiting fans around the country and chose the city of Augusta to be part of his Power Rangers Protection Program.

“I started this during the whole COVID thing. I originally just drove around comic shops, just random, and just signed all my comic books and all my toys and just left and let them sell it and raise money and all that stuff, and they said we love it, our customers are very excited about it, but they’re disappointed because they can’t see you. So, I had to come up with this social distancing program and basically it doesn’t cost the shop anything. I leave the shop with thousands of dollars of stuff behind and I picked Augusta randomly and we got hundreds of fans and I’m just excited to be here,” said Frank.

Power Rangers fans were felt very nostalgic and were appreciative Frank chose to visit the Garden City.

“It brought a lot of my friends together. It taught me the values of teamwork and friendship and problem solving,” said Shadow.

“Thank you very much for coming. From my generation to his generation, all of us to you, you meant a lot to us growing up,” said fan, Michael Floyd.

“Thank you very much from the bottom of my heart for coming out and supporting comics. I used to have a big comic book collection and I sold it at the age of 18 to buy my first karate school, I had to let it go but sometimes you have to let things go in order to grow. So I always give love back to comic shops and comic books because this is the only place where you can disappear from reality and get away from all the problems. So, thanks you guys for coming out to Top Dog and it’s a great location, a bigger location, and everyone here is just excited including myself so thank you so much, guys,” said Frank.