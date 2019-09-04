“It’s like a family reunion,” Partridge Inn fully booked due to Hurricane Dorian

AUGUSTA,GA. (WJBF)-If people are not in a shelter, they are probably in a hotel around Augusta right now.

Hurricane Dorian may have dropped down to a category two, but the rate at which guest are filling up hotels is steadily increasing.

“We’ve had people staying the hotel as early as Thursday and Friday of last week trying to get ahead of the mandatory evacuation orders,” says General Manager Tijuana Jenkins.

There are a couple reasons people chose to seek shelter in Augusta.

“The things that they have for people evacuating and they seem to welcome us here,” says Mr. Novit.

This isn’t the first time the Novits have stayed at the Partridge Inn. They say check-in turns into a family reunion.

“We have friends that have also evacuated to Augusta. So we will be getting together with them. It’ll be a little vacation,” says Ms.Novit.

A vacation that comes with anxiety.

“We won’t be allowed back into the island until they give us permission,” Says Ms.Novit.

The Novits call Hilton head Island, home for 40 years and since they live right by water….the sea levels aren’t the only thing that’s high.

“How worried are you guys about your home?”

We could loose everything we have.

especially since this is not there first experince with mother nature.

“Matthew had trees coming through our walls and last year we had Irma and Irma had a 2 foot flood surge.”

The general manager who says they have reservations up until next week.