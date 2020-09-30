It’s a special day for an Augusta woman who turned 105

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s a special day for a special lady in Augusta. This is the 105th birthday for Ms. Elease Dewalt.
Today, she was honored with a birthday parade organized by The Good Shepherd Chapter #62 order of the Eastern Star District #16.
Richmond County’s Marshal and his deputies showed up to celebrate Ms. Dewalt.
Firefighters from the Augusta Fire Department also came out to join the parade.
