AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- The CSRA’s Italian American club hosts their 37th annual Past Festival at Immaculate Conception Catholic School.

Lunch will be served from 10:30-2:00 and dinner is from 4:30-8.

You have a choice of spaghetti with meatballs and/or sausage. They also have wine and homemade Italian desserts.

All of the proceeds will go towards Camp Rainbow.